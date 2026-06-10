Kuwait blames Iran for ‘dangerous’ military escalation

Shafaq News- Kuwait/ Tehran

Kuwait on Wednesday accused Iran of carrying out repeated incursions against its territory, condemning the escalation as "irresponsible."

"Kuwait retains its full right to take all necessary measures to preserve its security and defend its territory," the country's Foreign Ministry noted, arguing that the recurring Iranian actions endangered civilians and critical infrastructure while violating Kuwait's sovereignty and international law.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجيةالأربعاء 10 يونيو 2026تُعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها وبأشد العبارات، استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة والمتكررة على دولة الكويت، والتي كان آخرها اليوم، في تصعيد جديد يُضاف إلى سلسلة الاعتداءات الإيرانية المتواصلة، ويُعد… pic.twitter.com/7H1TFQNqMv — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) June 10, 2026

Earlier today, the US carried out three waves of "self-defense operations" against military targets in southern Iran. US Central Command (CENTCOM) disclosed that the mission came in response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran maintained that no deliberate action had targeted the aircraft. Iran later retaliated with a swarm of drones targeting the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, along with other US bases and assets across the region.

The locations of the targets have not yet been disclosed. However, Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported that satellite imagery and intelligence data suggested Iranian long-range ballistic missiles and drones had penetrated air defense systems and struck targets, including a US military base in Azraq, Jordan, and Kuwait's Ali Al-Salem Air Base.

The claims have not been independently verified.