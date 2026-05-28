Kuwait blunts unidentified missile and drone raids

Kuwait blunts unidentified missile and drone raids
2026-05-28T07:40:13+00:00

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait intercepted missile and drone attacks, triggering sirens across several parts of the country, the Army reported on Thursday.

The origin of the attack was not identified.

The statement comes hours after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) disclosed targeting a US air base described as a “launch point” for a previous attack on Bandar Abbas Airport.

Kuwait is home to one of several US air bases across the Gulf region.

Gulf countries, including Kuwait, experienced missile and drone attacks during the US-Israel war on Iran. Hostilities have largely eased since a ceasefire took effect in April, although drones were recorded being launched from Iraq toward Gulf neighbors, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

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