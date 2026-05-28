Kuwait blunts unidentified missile and drone raids

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait intercepted missile and drone attacks, triggering sirens across several parts of the country, the Army reported on Thursday.

The origin of the attack was not identified.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/qvsBXZxokq — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) May 28, 2026

The statement comes hours after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) disclosed targeting a US air base described as a “launch point” for a previous attack on Bandar Abbas Airport.

Kuwait is home to one of several US air bases across the Gulf region.

Gulf countries, including Kuwait, experienced missile and drone attacks during the US-Israel war on Iran. Hostilities have largely eased since a ceasefire took effect in April, although drones were recorded being launched from Iraq toward Gulf neighbors, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.