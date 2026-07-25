Ansarallah in Yemen hit two Saudi Aramco facilities

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) successfully targeted two “sensitive” Saudi Aramco facilities in Jizan and Yanbu with dozens of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed on Saturday.

Saree warned that the Houthis “will not hesitate to expand operations” in line with developments on the ground, reaffirming the group’s strategy of “a blockade for a blockade and an escalation for an escalation.” He also maintained that Houthi air defenses confronted Saudi warplanes overnight after strikes on Hodeidah and Kamaran Island.

Saudi authorities and Aramco had not commented on the claims or reported any damage at the time of publication.

The Houthi-run government warned that any further attacks on Sanaa International Airport, Hodeidah, or Kamaran would trigger a stronger response. Earlier, Ansarallah chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam accused Riyadh of preventing the reopening of Sanaa International Airport and likened its policy in Yemen to Israel’s, alleging both rely on “lying, arrogance, hatred, and aggression.”

On Friday, Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki confirmed strikes on Houthi military positions in Hodeidah province, linking the operation to threats against commercial shipping in the Red Sea while stressing that Hodeidah port was not targeted.

Ansarallah imposed a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia on July 20 under the slogan “a blockade for a blockade,” warning that any action it considers hostile would prompt broader military operations.