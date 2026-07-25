Rodri ‘wants’ to move to Real Madrid

Shafaq News

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has reportedly told the club he wants to join Real Madrid this summer, although no formal bid or negotiations have been confirmed.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reported that the Spain international favors the move for sporting and family reasons, while City want to keep him and expect Madrid to make an offer.

Spanish newspaper AS, however, reported that City denied holding talks with Real Madrid. Rodri remains under contract until June 2027, giving the English club a choice between renewing him, selling this summer, or risking his departure without a transfer fee next year.

The 30-year-old previously left the door open to Madrid and delayed discussions over his future until after the World Cup. Interest intensified after he led Spain to the 2026 title and won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player, with Real Madrid seeing the Madrid-born midfielder as an ideal anchor for their midfield, seven years after he left Atletico Madrid for Manchester City, according to local outlets.

Read more: Five football transfers that could shape summer 2026