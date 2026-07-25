IRGC claims heavy US losses across the region

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) inflicted extensive damage on US military assets across the Middle East between July 8 and July 22, the group’s spokesman Sardar Mohebi told the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

In air defense and radar, the IRGC listed seven command-and-control centers, six Patriot air-defense radars, and more than a dozen additional radar and early-warning systems as destroyed. In logistics, Mohebi cited fuel tanks, weapons and parts depots, and maintenance centers for fighter jets and helicopters.

He also claimed strikes on operational infrastructure, including hangars for MQ-9 Reaper drones, HIMARS rocket-launch platforms, Patriot complexes, and missile-launch sites. In the air, fighter aircraft and helicopters were hit on the ground, along with reconnaissance and combat drones, aerial-refueling aircraft, and heavy helicopters.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has not addressed the Iranian tally. In separate statements over the last weeks, CENTCOM said its own strikes on Iranian coastal targets targeted Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities.

Full tally: IRGC via Tasnim

Radar and air defense:

-7 command-and-control centers

-3 satellite communication systems

-6 Patriot air-defense radars

-3 air and maritime control/monitoring radars

-8 detection and early-warning radar systems

-7 air missile-defense radars

-3 EPS radar systems

-2 EPS 117 radars

-5 long-range radars

-2 air-defense radars

-1 tactical radar complex

Support and logistics:

-6 fighter and helicopter maintenance centers

-3 support and logistics centers

-12 fuel tanks

-17 depots for weapons support and vessel/aircraft parts

-6 missile bunkers

Operational infrastructure:

-6 MQ-9 drone hangars

-1 F-15 preparation shed

-1 drone shed containing 8 crated (brand-new) drones

-2 command centers

-1 aircraft-carrier refueling platform

-1 P-8 aircraft hangar

-4 HIMARS missile platforms

-5 fighter hangars

-4 Patriot air-defense complexes

-6 missile-launch platforms

-1 fuel pumping station

-2 signals communications centers

-1 intelligence data center

-1 AI center / data-processing center base described as belonging to Amazon

-1 depot for a "shampad" (glossed in the source as a remotely operated vessel)

-1 fuel jetty

-4 fighter shelters

-6 flight and parking ramps

Air operations:

-11 fighter aircraft and helicopters (on the ground)

-17 reconnaissance and operational drones (8 crated)

-1 F-15 fighter inside a shelter

-1 P-8 aircraft

-1 C-17 transport aircraft

-8 refueling (tanker) aircraft

-4 heavy helicopters

-6 stored missiles