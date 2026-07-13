Nineveh records new hemorrhagic fever case in Mosul

Shafaq News- Mosul

Nineveh's Health Directorate confirmed a new case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) on Monday, bringing the province's total to 17 cases since the start of 2026, a medical source told Shafaq News.

The patient, a 37-year-old woman from the Al-Taleem neighborhood on the left bank of Mosul, was admitted to Ibn Sina Teaching Hospital on July 11 as a suspected case.

According to Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 163 confirmed CCHF infections and 10 deaths since the beginning of the year. Dhi Qar remains the hardest-hit province, with 74 cases.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq