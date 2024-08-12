Mosul Governor dismisses rumors of security collapse on Iraq-Syria Border

Safaq News/ On Monday, Mosul's Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil dismissed rumors about a deterioration in security along the Iraq-Syria border in Nineveh governorate.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, al-Dakhil assured that "the situation in Nineveh Island is fully secured, and the border with Syria is 100% under control."

On Sunday, al-Dakhil conducted an inspection tour with Hamid al-Yasiri, Commander of the Ansar al-Marjaiya Brigade, to assess the operational sectors in al-Hadar district (southwest of Mosul) and the first line of defense toward the Iraq-Syria border.

Al-Dakhil called on both Iraqi and foreign companies to invest in Nineveh, emphasizing that "the security environment is stable, encouraging the presence of these companies and investments."

Meanwhile, Commander al-Yasiri affirmed in a statement released by the Nineveh governor's media office that "the security situation in Nineveh and the al-Hadar desert toward the Syrian border is under the control of the military units from the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and the Iraqi Army." He added that a repeat of the 2014 ISIS incursion is impossible.

Al-Yasiri clarified that recent warnings were intended to alert military units to remain vigilant and cautious, not to incite fear among citizens. He reassured Nineveh's residents that "the situation is fully under control, and security in Nineveh is stable with no current or future threats due to the presence of security forces."

These statements follow the Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Abdul Amir Yarallah, who confirmed that security conditions in Nineveh towards the Syrian border are stable, dismissing what he described as "baseless rumors" of a security collapse.

Earlier, Iraqi military and security sources indicated that army and PMF units in Nineveh Island, near the Syrian border, had been placed on high alert following intense clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Arab tribes.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that these developments coincide with escalating battles in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province between Arab tribes and the SDF, which prompted US forces to intervene in support of the SDF.