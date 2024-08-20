PMF captures ISIS "Death Squad" member in Mosul

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Authority announced, on Tuesday, the capture of a member of ISIS’s "Death Squad" in a targeted intelligence operation in Mosul.

The Authority stated that a unit from the 30th Brigade Intelligence within the Nineveh Operations Command of the PMF conducted a thorough tracking and surveillance operation, leading to the arrest of a suspect identified as (M.D.), who was affiliated with the so-called "Death Squad" at one of Mosul’s entrances.

The statement added that the 30th Brigade Intelligence carried out the necessary investigations with the detainee and handed him over to the relevant authorities for appropriate legal action.