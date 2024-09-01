Three children killed, two injured in landmine explosion west of Mosul

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, three children from the same family were killed, and two others were injured when a landmine, believed to be a remnant of ISIS, exploded west of Mosul.

A security source in Nineveh told Shafaq News Agency that the tragic incident occurred inside an abandoned house near the village of Sweiti, in the Baaj district, west of Mosul.

"The family, who were shepherds, had taken the house as a shelter."

A report by the international organization "Humanity and Inclusion," concerned with providing safety for the affected worldwide, revealed that 8,500,000 Iraqis are living amid dangerous and deadly areas containing explosive remnants of war and IEDs.