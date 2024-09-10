Governor: Construction of Ashur Hotel in Mosul reaches 80% completion

Shafaq News/ The reconstruction of the Ashur Hotel in western Mosul has reached 80% completion, the Governor of Nineveh, Abd al-Qadir al-Dakhil, announced on Tuesday.

Ashur Hotel, once one of the city's major hotels, suffered significant damage during the battle to reclaim Mosul from ISIS control.

In a statement to Shafaq News, al-Dakhil noted, “The reconstruction of the Ashur Hotel, named after the ancient civilization of Nineveh and located in the heart of Mosul, is progressing well thanks to the efforts of the hotel’s investor.”

“The ongoing work at the hotel includes expanding its facilities by adding 70 new rooms, constructing a swimming pool, restaurants, a wedding hall, and other amenities.”

Al-Dakhil stressed the need to enhance investment in rebuilding other hotels in Mosul.

During ISIS's control of Mosul, several hotels were significantly affected. One notable example is the Nineveh Oberoi Hotel. This five-star hotel, once a symbol of luxury, was seized by ISIS and used to house foreign fighters and suicide bombers. The hotel suffered extensive damage during the battle to recapture Mosul, with its rooms left littered with bullet casings, food containers, and other debris.

Another example is the Mosul International Hotel, which also experienced damage and was repurposed by ISIS during their occupation.

The impact on these hotels is part of the broader devastation that Mosul faced during and after ISIS's control, affecting many aspects of life in the city.