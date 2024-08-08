Iraqi forces detain ISIS cell including female member

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended 11 individuals suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS) group in the northern governorate of Nineveh, the Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.

Among those detained was a high-ranking ISIS commander known as Abu Bakr, who had previously served in the group's "Baraa bin Malik" suicide bomber brigade. A female suspect was also among the arrests, according to a statement released by the Interior Ministry spokesman and security media cell chief, Major General Miqdad Miri.

The joint security force, operating within the Nineveh Police Command, carried out the arrests following a 72-hour operation that involved gathering intelligence, surveillance, and cooperation with local citizens. The suspects were wanted in connection with Article 4 of Iraq's anti-terrorism law.

Miri stated that the detainees were active members of ISIS during the group's occupation of Mosul and were apprehended in various neighborhoods on the city's left bank.