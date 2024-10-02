Four ISIS members arrested in Nineveh, Iraq

Shafaq News/ Four ISIS members were arrested in Nineveh governorate, Brig. Gen. Muqdad Miri, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior and head of the Security Media Cell, announced on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Miri indicated that "the Nineveh police, through the Nineveh SWAT brigade and based on confirmed intelligence information, made the arrest. The terrorists had arrest warrants issued against them under Article 4/1 of the Anti-Terrorism Law."

"They had served as fighters in what is known as the 'Diwan al-Jund' during ISIS's control over the city of Mosul."

ISIS gained control of Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, and the capital of Nineveh, in June 2014 during a rapid offensive that led to the collapse of the Iraqi military.

Following the capture, ISIS established a brutal regime marked by the imposition of strict Sharia law, violent punishments, and widespread human rights abuses.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilize the region. They blend into local populations, making them challenging to detect.