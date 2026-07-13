Trump ties Iraq partnership to “militia disarmament”

Shafaq News- Washington

Curbing Iranian influence, halting attacks launched from Iraqi soil by “Iran-backed militias,” and demonstrating measurable results on militia disarmament are the core demands Washington will put to Baghdad, a senior official in the US Administration told Shafaq News on Monday.

Speaking on background, the official said the files will be raised when President Donald Trump receives Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the White House on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. (6:00 p.m. Baghdad Time)

Read more: What Iraq's PM Al-Zaidi will raise in Washington talks

The official said the United States supports Iraqi efforts to realize the country's full potential as a force for stability, prosperity, and security in the Middle East. “A government controlled by Iran cannot successfully put Iraq’s own interests first, keep Iraq out of regional conflicts, or advance the mutually beneficial partnership between the United States and Iraq.”

On sovereignty, the official pointed out that Washington has been explicit with Baghdad that Iraq must retain independent decision-making and prevent attacks originating from within its borders by “Iranian-backed militias.” “We will make informed decisions based on actions and measurable results.”

Washington is following internal Iraqi discussions on disarming some militias, according to the official, who said decisions would be based on conduct rather than commitments.

The administration's position ties future cooperation to implementation. The official said Trump wishes Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi success as he works to form “a new government free from terrorism that could deliver a brighter future for Iraq,” and that the administration is looking toward a highly productive new relationship between Iraq and the United States.

Read more: Asaib ahl al-Haq: Iraqi premiers' Washington visits yielded nothing

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington, D.C.