PM Al-Zaidi arrives in Washington for official visit
Shafaq News- Washington
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi arrived in Washington on Monday for an official visit, leading a delegation of politicians and business leaders.
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Today, I am heading to Washington leading a government and business delegation, determined to translate the strength of Iraqi–U.S. relations into concrete economic and investment partnerships that open broader opportunities for cooperation in energy, technology, infrastructure,…— علي فالح الزيدي (@AliFalihAlzaidy) July 13, 2026