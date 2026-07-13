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PM Al-Zaidi arrives in Washington for official visit

PM Al-Zaidi arrives in Washington for official visit
2026-07-13T14:24:04+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi arrived in Washington on Monday for an official visit, leading a delegation of politicians and business leaders.

Read more: 25+ figures set to accompany PM Al-Zaidi to Washington

Read more: What Iraq's PM Al-Zaidi will raise in Washington talks

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