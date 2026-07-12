Al-Zaidi shares Washington agenda with Shiite ruling bloc

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi briefed the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), the largest bloc in Iraq's parliament, on the agenda for his upcoming visit to Washington, bloc member Amer Al-Fayez told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Fayez, leader of the Tasmim Alliance, said Al-Zaidi would represent Iraq's national interests during the visit and remained aware of the positions of the Coordination Framework and other influential political forces. The prime minister, he added, "will not depart from the principles governing Iraqi policy."

Al-Zaidi is scheduled to travel to Washington on Monday at the head of a high-level delegation on his first official foreign visit since taking office on May 1. An informed source previously told Shafaq News that the talks will cover investment agreements, energy projects, bilateral security, the future of US forces in the country, and efforts to bring armed factions under state control.

Read more: Al-Zaidi to Washington with energy deals front, “militia file” unresolved