Who is Ali Al-Zaidi? The businessman tapped for Iraq's premiership

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ali Faleh Kazem Al-Zaidi, the figure nominated by the Shiite Coordination Framework for the position of Iraqi prime minister, has built his career almost entirely outside the structures of elected government.

Born in Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq and in his early forties, Al-Zaidi holds bachelor's degrees in law and in finance and banking, along with a postgraduate degree in the same field. Membership in the Iraqi Bar Association connects him formally to the legal profession, though no public-sector practice has been recorded.

The bulk of his professional life has unfolded in the private sector. As chairman of the board of Al-Watania Holding Group, a multi-sector conglomerate, he sits among Iraq's more influential business figures without being among its publicly recognizable ones. Before that, the chairmanship of Al-Janoob Islamic Bank —one of Iraq's larger private financial institutions— along with leadership roles at Al-Shaab University and the Ishtar Medical Institute, traced a trajectory across banking, higher education, and health training that has remained, throughout, at a remove from electoral politics.

No political office has been held at any level of government. No party affiliation has been declared. Notably, his name did not surface in the rounds of formal and informal negotiation that typically precede a Coordination Framework nomination —a process in which candidate names generally circulate and are tested publicly before any official move is made.

For the first time, the Coordination Framework, which has held the dominant role in Iraqi government formation since the 2021 elections, put forward a figure with no recorded involvement in political negotiations. Sunni and Kurdish political blocs have both welcomed the nomination, a degree of cross-communal endorsement that is uncommon at this stage of Iraqi government formation.

What brought Al-Zaidi to the Framework's attention, and on whose initiative, has not been confirmed by any official source. What the record shows is a career constructed in the private sector, with no documented footprint in the political processes that define how Iraqi governments are formed.