Trump intervention forces Iraq’s Shiite bloc to rethink Al-Maliki push

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) is set to reassess its government-formation strategy in a “high-stakes” meeting on Saturday, amid explicit US opposition to former prime minister Nouri Al-Maliki.

A political source told Shafaq News the meeting will focus on unifying the bloc’s position on the presidential race and addressing complications surrounding Al-Maliki’s nomination, ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary session to elect the head of state.

US President Donald Trump earlier publicly rejected Maliki’s return to office, warning that reinstating the former premier would be a “very bad choice” and signaling Washington could withdraw support if he were nominated.

Despite the warning, figures within the CF, parliament’s largest bloc, say they believe regional developments and diplomatic engagement could still lead to a shift in the US position. “All options remain open,” Nasim Abdullah, a member of the bloc, told Shafaq News, adding that political forces were seeking to shield Iraq from wider international tensions.

Meanwhile, Tasmim Alliance leader Amer Al-Fayez told Shafaq News that Al-Maliki still retains “broad support” within the Shiite political camp, though sources have said one camp within the Framework is pushing to reaffirm support for the former premier as a viable candidate, while another favors searching for an alternative nominee to avoid domestic and international escalation.

Al-Maliki, who leads the State of Law coalition and has been put forward by parts of the Shiite bloc, reiterated earlier on Saturday that he remains a candidate for prime minister, calling the selection of Iraq’s government leader a “national matter.”

CF announced, on January 24, that it had nominated Al-Maliki to form the next government, setting off an intensifying political standoff as domestic reactions continue to mount. Under Iraq’s constitution, parliament must first elect a president before tasking a nominee to form a government, leaving the Framework limited time to resolve internal differences and external pressure before the next phase of government formation begins.

