Al-Maliki: Government choice Is a national matter

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraqi prime ministerial candidate, Nouri al-Maliki, reaffirmed on Saturday his insistence on running for the post of prime minister in Iraq’s next government, despite explicit opposition expressed by US President Donald Trump.

Responding to journalists’ questions through a media communication platform, Al-Maliki said the outcomes of successive elections demonstrate that the Iraqi people and the institutions tasked with building the state have embraced the principles of democracy, freedom, and political partnership. From this standpoint, he added, his bloc would not relinquish what he described as a democratic achievement or compromise the Iraqi people’s right to choose leaders they trust and deem capable of guiding the next phase.

He referred to the Shiite Coordination Framework, which has put forward his name for the premiership, stressing respect for Iraq’s national will and independent decision-making. “We hope that others would respect Iraq’s choices just as Iraq respects their right to manage their own affairs,” Al-Maliki noted.

He also emphasized that selecting Iraq’s government and leadership is “a national matter that must be respected, noting that Baghdad seeks to establish balanced political, economic, and security relations with all regional and major powers.”

US President Donald Trump publicly voiced his rejection of Al-Maliki’s nomination to form the new Iraqi government.

Earlier, three sources told Shafaq News that the Shiite Coordination Framework held consultative meetings following remarks by Trump. The discussions revealed internal divisions over both al-Maliki’s candidacy and how to respond to Trump’s warning, with one camp favoring maintaining support for al-Maliki as a sovereign political choice, while another prefers considering an alternative candidate to avoid domestic tension and international fallout. The debate also extended to how to address US pressure, with differing views over balancing Iraq’s political independence against the risk of diplomatic isolation or loss of international support.