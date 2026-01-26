US Envoy: Iran-backed Iraqi government would not be successful

Shafaq News– Washington

Any Iraqi government installed by Iran “will not be successful,” US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said on Monday.

Posting on X, Barrack said the US position “remains clear,” adding that such a government “will not be successful, neither for Iraqi nor Syrian aspirations for a brighter future, nor for an effective partnership with the United States.”

He clarified, his statements were during a “productive phone call” with Leader Masoud Barzani to discuss the situation in Syria, the importance of maintaining the ceasefire, and "ensuring humanitarian assistance for those in need, especially in Kobani."

Productive phone call this evening with his excellency Masoud Barzani to discuss the situation in Syria and the importance of maintaining the ceasefire and ensuring humanitarian assistance to those in need, especially in Kobani. On Iraq, the U.S. position remains clear: a… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) January 26, 2026

Earlier on Monday, the US Department of State said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a phone call with caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, stressed that a government controlled by Iran cannot successfully put Iraq’s own interests first, cannot keep Iraq out of regional conflicts, and cannot strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between the United States and Iraq.

The Coordination Framework (CF), an umbrella alliance of Shiite parties holding more than 185 seats in Iraq’s 329-member parliament, selected Nouri Al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition (SLC), as its candidate for prime minister. Al-Maliki, whose SLC secured 29 seats in the recent parliamentary elections, previously led two governments between 2006 and 2014.

