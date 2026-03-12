EXCLUSIVE: Al-Maliki ties PM bid withdrawal to blocking Al-Sudani renewal

Shafaq News- Baghdad

State of Law Coalition leader Nouri al-Maliki has set conditions for withdrawing his bid for prime minister, a source within the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) revealed on Thursday, as Asaib Ahl al-Haq called for renewing the mandate of caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The source told Shafaq News that al-Maliki relayed his position through a mediator tasked with easing the intra-Shiite dispute over the premiership within the CF, the largest parliamentary bloc. According to the source, the former Iraqi prime minister conditioned withdrawing his nomination on not renewing al-Sudani’s mandate and not selecting former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, leader of the Al-Nasr (Victory) Coalition, as a compromise candidate. Instead, he proposed naming “a figure acceptable to all parties,” including himself.

The source added that the message had reached factions opposing al-Maliki’s candidacy and that discussions had begun among CF leaders through internal meetings and contacts. The alliance may reveal its position after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, due in about a week.

Meanwhile, Mohammed al-Baldaoui, a lawmaker from the Sadiqoon bloc representing Asaib Ahl al-Haq within the Coordination Framework, told Shafaq News that the alliance must move quickly to resolve the leadership dispute. “The CF leadership should have a clear vision to find solutions, starting with forming a government capable of leading the country during this phase,” he said, arguing that renewing confidence in al-Sudani would help spare the country new internal conflicts and possible sanctions.

Asaib Ahl al-Haq, he added, would ultimately support whatever decision the Framework leaders agree upon, noting that the alliance is expected to hold a meeting in the coming days to decide the government formation file.

The Coordination Framework formally nominated al-Maliki on January 24, opening negotiations to form a new government. The process stalled amid disputes over electing a president —an essential constitutional step that precedes tasking the largest parliamentary bloc’s candidate with forming a cabinet. Al-Maliki’s nomination has faced opposition from some Sunni parties and factions within the Shiite camp itself and drew criticism from Washington, where US President Donald Trump previously warned that the United States could halt assistance to Iraq if al-Maliki returned to the premiership.

Earlier this week, a source told our agency that most factions within the CF favored renewing al-Sudani’s mandate, but al-Maliki’s insistence on his candidacy and objections from some Shiite figures caused a planned Framework meeting to collapse.

