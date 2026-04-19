Al-Sudani’s camp challenges Nouri Al-Maliki’s nomination ahead of key vote

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Reconstruction and Development Coalition, led by caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, stated on Sunday it had withdrawn support for Nouri al-Maliki’s bid for prime minister, reaffirming al-Sudani as its sole candidate.

Coalition official Khaled Waleed told Shafaq News that the Islamic Dawa Party’s statement backing al-Maliki faces clear opposition, warning that proceeding with his nomination would deepen the political crisis.

He said support from eight factions within the Coordination Framework, along with backing from broader political forces, could be decisive, adding that al-Sudani’s nomination still requires approval by consensus or majority to proceed with government formation.

Earlier, the Dawa Party said al-Maliki remains the framework’s candidate and has not withdrawn, stressing that any reversal must follow the same mechanism through which he was nominated.

The Framework failed to hold a planned meeting yesterday and postponed it to Monday.

Iraq faces a constitutional deadline of April 26 to nominate a prime minister following the election of Nizar Amedi as president.

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