US officials say US-Iran talks enter final stage, disputes remain

Shafaq News- Washington

Negotiations between the United States and Iran have entered their final stages, while key differences between the two sides remain unresolved, Axios reported on Friday, citing US officials.

American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met on Thursday with nuclear experts at a national laboratory in Tennessee, the officials revealed, adding that disagreements persist between Washington and Tehran over several details of the proposed memorandum of understanding.

“The negotiations are in their final stage, but it remains unclear whether an agreement will be reached,” they said, clarifying that the meeting between Witkoff, Kushner, and the nuclear experts does not necessarily indicate that a deal is imminent, but reflects the seriousness of the ongoing negotiations.

Earlier, Mohsen Rezaei, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, stated that any agreement with the United States depends on the release of Iranian$24 billion assets frozen under US sanctions.