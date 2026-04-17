Al-Maliki gains ground in Iraq PM race ahead of key bloc meeting

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Competition between former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and caretaker premier Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for Iraq’s next government leadership has begun to ease, as al-Maliki consolidated support within the ruling Shiite bloc, a political source told Shafaq News on Friday.

The rivalry, which had peaked in recent days, is now gradually receding after al-Maliki secured documented endorsements backing either his candidacy or a nominee of his choosing.

Read more: Nouri Al-Maliki: A name that tests memory

Al-Maliki succeeded in drawing key figures from the Coordination Framework into his camp, strengthening his position ahead of a decisive internal vote. However, several influential leaders -including Ammar al-Hakim, Qais al-Khazali, and Haider al-Abadi- remain reluctant to endorse his bid, alongside al-Sudani himself, the source added.

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Al-Maliki, according to the source, is currently estimated to hold between seven and eight of the 12 votes representing the Shiite leadership bloc, placing him within reach of securing the nomination. Under a preliminary understanding among leading candidates, the contender who obtains at least eight out of the 12 votes would effectively secure consensus, as remaining factions are expected to align with the majority.

A decisive meeting of the Coordination Framework is scheduled for tomorrow at al-Hakim’s residence to select a nominee for prime minister, as constitutional timelines narrow following the election of Iraq’s president.

Read more: The Constitution that cannot enforce its own deadlines