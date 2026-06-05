Israeli Army Chief: Better to reach Lebanon ceasefire now

Shafaq News- Middle East

Reaching a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon now would be better than months later under similar arrangements, Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir noted on Friday.

Zamir indicated that delaying a deal would offer little strategic advantage if the eventual terms stay unchanged, Israeli media outlets reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pointed to Tel Aviv’s preference for a diplomatic track with Lebanon, describing US President Donald Trump as a strategic partner and calling for negotiations to be given an opportunity. "The ceasefire agreement with Lebanon has not yet been finalized," Netanyahu remarked, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

The ceasefire discussions follow a US-mediated framework reached in Washington on June 2–3, which calls for a halt to hostilities, the withdrawal of Hezbollah operatives from south of the Litani River, and the deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces as the sole security authority in designated areas. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israeli troops would remain in a security zone extending north of the border and retain freedom of action against Hezbollah targets.

Since the framework was announced, Israeli strikes have continued across Lebanon, with the Lebanese Health Ministry reporting 3,558 deaths and 10,870 injuries since March 2. The next round of Lebanese-Israeli talks is scheduled to take place in Washington during the week of June 22.

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