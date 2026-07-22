Intelligence Chief Shaghati pledges strategy changes in Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 22:03)

The Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency (FIIA), a directorate of Iraq's Interior Ministry, will undergo "changes in strategy" to meet current security challenges, its newly installed head, Lieutenant General Falah Shaghati, told Shafaq News on Wednesday in his first remarks after taking office.

He pledged to continue developing the agency's intelligence performance and strengthening its capabilities.

Shaghati assumed his duties formally on Wednesday, one day after his appointment by Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Before the appointment, he served as assistant to former Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari for intelligence affairs, and was also selected as assistant to the Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, a regional body coordinating security policy among Arab states, by a vote of the council at its meeting on February 26, 2024.