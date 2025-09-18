Iraq tops Arab world in intelligence ranking

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries and 61st globally in intelligence levels for 2025, according to the US magazine CEOWORLD.

The magazine explained that intelligence, often measured by IQ, is shaped not only by genetics but also by education systems, public policies, cultural values, and access to resources.

Iraq scored 89.28 out of 100 in the assessment of 199 countries, with Bahrain trailing at 97th place worldwide, followed by the United Arab Emirates at 107th, Lebanon at 110th, Libya at 115th, Qatar at 116th, Jordan at 117th, Tunisia at 122nd, Sudan at 125th, and Oman at 128th.

Globally, Japan topped the index, followed by Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Belarus, Finland, Liechtenstein, and Germany in the top ten.

At the bottom of the global index were Nepal, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.