Iraqi intelligence captures 5 ISIS militants in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Military Intelligence Directorate announced, on Thursday, the arrest of five ISIS members in the Qayyarah subdistrict of Nineveh province.

The directorate stated that intelligence units from the 16th Division, in coordination with the 75th Infantry Brigade and other security and intelligence agencies, apprehended the suspects, who are wanted under Article 4/1 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

The operation was carried out based on precise intelligence and close field monitoring. The arrests followed a series of well-planned ambushes, in coordination with the Intelligence Section of the Nineveh Operations Command.