IRGC keeps Hormuz closed, threatens oil exports

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Strait of Hormuz remains closed to regular maritime traffic, and any vessel seeking to transit the strategic waterway must use only the Iranian-designated route and comply with procedures announced earlier, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the IRGC warned it would block oil exports and target energy infrastructure across the region if the United States carries out its threats against Tehran, adding that if Washington follows through on its threats, Iran's armed forces “will not allow a single drop of oil to be exported.”

Earlier today, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) indicated that it had redirected nine commercial vessels and disabled a ship by July 22.