IRGC: Iran hit US positions in the Middle East

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday announced targeting US military positions in the Middle East in response to US airstrikes on Iran's southern coast.

The IRGC accused Washington of breaching Article 5 of the memorandum of understanding signed in Islamabad, which it said assigns Iran responsibility for coordinating navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. It warned that any further violations would prompt a broader response.

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it pounded Iranian military sites in response to a drone attack on a ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz.