US attacks Iranian sites near Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday that it had carried out strikes against Iranian military sites in response to a drone attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz a day earlier.

The raids targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar sites.

CENTCOM also described Iran’s attack on June 26 as an unprovoked act of aggression against commercial shipping, noting that forces continue to coordinate and support the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and remain deployed to ensure full compliance with and enforcement of the agreement with Iran.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump said on Truth Social that Iran had launched at least four one-way attack drones at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, calling the incident a "stupid violation" of the ceasefire agreement. Later, when asked by reporters whether Iran would face consequences, Trump replied, "They'll find out."

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