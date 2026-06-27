Fresh American strikes hit Iran over Hormuz tanker attack

Shafaq News- Sirik

The US military struck Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz region on Friday in response to an Iranian attack on a Panama-flagged oil tanker, according to Central Command (CENTCOM), confirming that the attacks hit Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar installations.

The semi-official Fars news agency reported that residents along the coast of the Tahrouyi area of Sirik heard several blasts, with residents on nearby Qeshm Island reporting the same. A military source cited by the state broadcaster IRIB attributed the sounds to several projectiles striking a telecommunications tower in the Tahrouyi village area.

On Friday, CENTCOM also carried out strikes against Iranian military sites in response to a drone attack on a commercial vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The raids targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar sites. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it responded by targeting “US military sites in the region” without identifying their locations, as part of “Iran's right to self-defense and response to US attacks.”