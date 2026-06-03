Iran vows response after US mission targets Qeshm facility

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran warned on Wednesday that it could retaliate against the launch points of US military action, accusing two unnamed regional countries of assisting an operation that targeted an Iranian oil tanker and an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) communications tower in Qeshm Island.

The Foreign Ministry condemned the incident, arguing that any country providing support for such actions would be violating international law and vowing a response using “all available capabilities.”

محکومیت شدید حملات تجاوزکارانه آمریکا علیه نفتکش ایرانی و دکل مخابراتی در #قشم..ایران در اعمال حق ذاتی خود برای دفاع از تمامیت سرزمینی وحاکمیت ملی ایران، از همه ظرفیت‌ها جهت مقابله با اقدامات تجاوزکارانه، ازجمله ازطریق هدف قراردادن مبدأ ومنبع حملات تجاوزکارانه استفاده خواهد کرد. pic.twitter.com/jMKqdby7hr — وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) June 3, 2026

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that joint forces had carried out a defensive mission against an IRGC communications facility on Qeshm Island to prevent Iranian activity in the region. The command also alleged that Iran launched three drones toward commercial vessels transiting regional waters and that US forces intercepted three missiles headed toward Bahrain, while two others fired toward Kuwait failed to reach their targets.