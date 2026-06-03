Iran vows response after US mission targets Qeshm facility

Iran vows response after US mission targets Qeshm facility
2026-06-03T10:04:45+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran warned on Wednesday that it could retaliate against the launch points of US military action, accusing two unnamed regional countries of assisting an operation that targeted an Iranian oil tanker and an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) communications tower in Qeshm Island.

The Foreign Ministry condemned the incident, arguing that any country providing support for such actions would be violating international law and vowing a response using “all available capabilities.”

Earlier today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that joint forces had carried out a defensive mission against an IRGC communications facility on Qeshm Island to prevent Iranian activity in the region. The command also alleged that Iran launched three drones toward commercial vessels transiting regional waters and that US forces intercepted three missiles headed toward Bahrain, while two others fired toward Kuwait failed to reach their targets.

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