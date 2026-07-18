Iran signals broader attacks on regional energy infrastructure

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has begun implementing a plan that could extend its response to regional energy, water purification, and desalination infrastructure, including in Kuwait, if US strikes continue, an Iranian military source cited by Middle East Spectator claimed on Saturday.

Tehran had also shifted to high-precision medium-range ballistic missiles after earlier launches of less accurate projectiles weakened US defenses, according to the source.

📹 منابع کویتی: یک مرکز آموزش نظامی پس‌‌ از حملات ایران همچنان در حال سوختن است pic.twitter.com/5nsekfw6f1 — اخبار فوری جنگ (@WarNewsIr) July 18, 2026

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation later confirmed that repeated Iranian attacks on key oil installations had injured workers and caused extensive damage.

مؤسسة البترول الكويتية: تعرض أحد المواقع الحيوية في القطاع النفطي صباح اليوم لاعتداءات إيرانية غاشمة متكررة نتج عنها عدد من الإصابات وخسائر مادية جسيمة- تم إسعاف المصابين وإخلاء الموقع فيما يجري التعامل مع الإعتداء بالتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية بالدولة#كونا #الكويت pic.twitter.com/N4E0B4P6qu — كونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) July 18, 2026

Iranian outlets detailed missile and drone strikes on US military positions in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for attacks on the Arifjan Ground Forces Support Center, radar, maintenance, and drone facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base, as well as a US naval fuel support site at Al-Ahmadi Port. The IRGC also said its forces have hit Sheikh Isa Air Base and a US intelligence data center identified as Batelco in Bahrain.

Jordan’s military intercepted three drones after explosions were heard across the country. Iranian media alleged that US facilities at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base near Al-Azraq had been struck and set ablaze.

🔴 پایگاه آمریکا در اردن به‌آتش کشیده شددر پی اصابت موشک‌ و پهپاد به پایگاه موفق السلطی آمریکا در اردن، این پایگاه دچار آتش‌سوزی شده است. https://t.co/kZj4EDbEiv pic.twitter.com/4e6jUjVzP8 — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 18, 2026

US Central Command (CENTCOM) had previously reported operations targeting Iranian surveillance sites, military logistics networks, underground weapons depots, and maritime capabilities.

Overnight bombardment damaged telecommunications infrastructure in Hormozgan, disabling 116 towers and disrupting fixed-line, mobile, and internet services across several northern areas, Iranian officials told local media. Health Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour also placed the toll from three weeks of US attacks at 50 dead and more than 500 wounded. The fatalities included five women, two children, and two teenagers, while 32 women and 18 children and adolescents were among those injured.

📹 جنایت جنگی آشکار آمریکا علیه زیرساخت‌های ایران‌حمله موشکی به آب شرب مردم!در ادامه حملات تروریستی دشمن آمریکایی به زیرساخت‌های استان هرمزگان، این بار آب‌شیرین‌کن بونجی در غرب شهرستان جاسک مورد حمله تروریستی قرار گرفت که در اثر آن تامین آب با اختلال کامل مواجه شد pic.twitter.com/Mgwdl3u8DR — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 18, 2026

Kpler maritime tracking data showed that no oil tanker had left the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies, for a third consecutive day.