Iraq slips to sixth among Turkiye's foreign homebuyers

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraqis purchased 98 homes and four commercial properties in Turkiye in June, up from 66 homes in May, although their ranking among foreign homebuyers slipped from fifth to sixth, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported on Saturday.

The data showed that foreigners purchased a total of 2,024 homes and 114 commercial properties across Turkiye during the month.

Russians remained the largest foreign homebuyers with 381 purchases, followed by Ukrainians and Iranians with 170 homes each. Chinese buyers purchased 120 homes, Germans 104, while Iraqis ranked sixth with 98 home purchases. Azerbaijan followed with 72 homes, Kazakhstan with 56, Palestine with 55, the United Kingdom with 45, and the United States with 41.

In commercial property sales, Russians also ranked first with 16 purchases, followed by Iranians with 13, Azerbaijanis with seven, and Germans and Ukrainians with six each. Iraqis purchased four commercial properties during the same month.