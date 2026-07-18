Turkiye arrests 119 in nationwide ISIS crackdown

Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkish gendarmerie detained 119 suspected ISIS members in coordinated operations across 30 provinces, the Turkish Interior Ministry announced on Saturday.

The detainees were identified as promoting ISIS propaganda through social media accounts, belonging to the militant group, and raising funds for the group through affiliated individuals and so-called aid organizations.

Last month, a Turkish media outlet reported that police killed an ISIS militant during a raid in a district about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Ankara. The suspect, M.K., was shot dead when a police special force unit raided a location where he was staying with his wife, N.K.