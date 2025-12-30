Turkiye arrests 357 suspected ISIS members

Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkish security forces arrest 357 suspects for alleged ties to the Islamic State (ISIS) during operations across 21 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Turkish minister said the operations were conducted simultaneously and included Istanbul, Adana, Ankara, and other provinces, stressing that Turkiye “will not give a chance to those attempting to destabilize the country through terrorism.”

“21 ilde bu sabah eş zamanlı olarak Polisimiz tarafından düzenlenen operasyonlarımızda; 357 DEAŞ şüphelisini yakaladık.” Cumhuriyet Başsavcılıklarımız ile EGM TEM Daire Başkanlığımız ve İstihbarat Başkanlığımız koordinesinde İl Emniyet Müdürlüklerince; Adana, Ağrı, Ankara,… pic.twitter.com/oLLtCTp8tZ — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) December 30, 2025

As a part of these operations, authorities in Istanbul detained 110 suspects who were planning attacks in the province during New Year’s celebrations, according to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, Turkish police clashed with an ISIS cell in Yalova province, resulting in the deaths of three Turkish officers and six ISIS members.

ISIS has been behind several deadly attacks in Turkiye, including a mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year’s Eve, January 1, 2017, that claimed the lives of 39 people.