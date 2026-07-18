Syrian Kurdish council urges action over attacks on KRI

Shafaq News- Damascus

The Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS) on Saturday condemned the continuing attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) as violations of Iraqi sovereignty and international law.

In a statement, the council accused Iran of pursuing policies that undermine regional stability and violate the territorial integrity of neighboring states. It also noted that the Kurdistan Region has long hosted tens of thousands of Kurdish refugees who fled repression in Iran.

The council called on the Iraqi government to fulfill its constitutional responsibility to protect the country's territory, prevent further cross-border attacks, and ensure the safety of civilians and refugee camps. It also urged the United Nations, the UN Security Council, the European Union, the Arab League, and other international organizations to take "decisive measures" to halt the attacks, protect civilians and refugees, and hold those responsible accountable.

The statement came after a series of missile and drone attacks targeted the Kurdistan Region in recent days, including strikes on a weapons and ammunition depot in Tasluja, Al-Sulaymaniyah province, and sites linked to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil. No party has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Read more: Who is striking Iraqi Kurdistan?