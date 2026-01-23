Leader Barzani: Kurds would be met with unified resistance

Shafaq News– Rome

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani warned on Friday against any plans aimed at eliminating the Kurdish presence in the region amid ongoing developments in Syria, signaling readiness to confront such moves if they emerge.

During his visit to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s representative office in Rome, Barzani underscored a preference for stability and dialogue over conflict, stressing that war “serves no one’s interests.” At the same time, “Any escalation targeting Kurds would be met with unified resistance.”

“All options remain on the table if Kurdish existence in the region comes under threat.”

Barzani also referred to the recent meeting in Erbil between US presidential envoy to Damascus Tom Barrack and Syrian Democratic Forces commander Mazloum Abdi, in which both stressed the need to fully adhere to a ceasefire in Syria.

On security risks, Barzani cautioned that the threat posed by ISIS remains severe, warning that the group has not been defeated and that current instability in Syria, and the recent escalations in prisons and Al-Hol Camp offers it a renewed opportunity to regroup.