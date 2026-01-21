Syria imposes security lockdown on Al-Hol camp

Shafaq News– Damascus

Syria’s Interior Ministry on Tuesday designated Al-Hol camp in Hasakah, which holds ISIS families, as a restricted zone, with security forces deployed to secure the camp and surrounding detention facilities.

According to a statement by the Ministry, operations continue to track down remaining ISIS detainees who escaped earlier breaches, and “to complete the collection of necessary data to stabilize the situation at the camp and other related centers.”

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) previously controlled the camp before announcing their withdrawal, citing the stance of the international community. The Syrian army later accused the SDF of abandoning the area, claiming the move allowed 120 detainees to escape, while confirming that its forces later recaptured 81 of them.

The developments heightened concern in Baghdad over the fate of ISIS prisoners near the Iraqi border. Officials estimate that between 9,000 and 10,000 ISIS fighters remain in custody in northeastern Syria, alongside tens of thousands of family members, including more than 3,000 Iraqi nationals.

