Leader Barzani presses de-escalation in call with US envoy over Aleppo clashes

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani held a phone call on Friday with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, to discuss escalating violence in Syria, with a focus on the situation in Aleppo.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, the two sides exchanged views on regional political developments and the latest security tensions in Syria, stressing the need for urgent efforts to de-escalate, end clashes, and restore stability.

Barzani also spoke by phone with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, discussing developments in Syria and the rights of Kurds and other components, with both sides emphasizing continued dialogue.

Earlier today, Syria’s Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire in parts of Aleppo and set a deadline for armed groups to withdraw from several neighborhoods. The violence, which began on January 6, resulted in more than 10 civilian deaths and 100 injuries, in addition to at least 20 casualties among fighters from both sides.