Iraq, US explore steps to bolster Syria stability

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Sunday, Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani and the US President’s Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, reviewed ways to reinforce Iraq’s security and prosperity through bilateral efforts to support stability in Syria.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, the meeting focused on practical measures to help advance security and economic revitalization.

Both sides also exchanged views on preventing further escalation in the region and promoting a diplomatic path to resolve disputes.