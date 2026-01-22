SDF opens path to integration talks with Damascus

Shafaq News– Erbil

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Thursday that they remain committed to steps toward integration with state institutions as talks with Damascus continue.

In a statement, SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi clarified after meeting US Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack in Erbil that his forces would uphold the ceasefire and pursue dialogue with the Syrian government, citing US support for reviving negotiations.

تلقينا مكالمةً هاتفيةً من الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، أعرب فيها عن دعمه ومساندته للجهود المبذولة من قبلنا والأطراف العاملة على وقف إطلاق النار، والعودة لمسار الحوار والتفاوض في سوريا، بغية الوصول لحلٍّ دائمْ يخدم المصلحة العامة للمنطقة بالكامل. كما وتطرق الحديث إلى تطبيق… — Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) January 22, 2026

To support the talks, Barrack said “confidence-building measures” were being implemented following the ceasefire announced by Syria’s Defense Ministry, after days of clashes across northern and eastern Syria that spread to areas near prisons holding ISIS detainees. Both sides accused the other of attempting to seize or open detention facilities.

We were honored to meet today with General Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed.The United States reaffirmed its strong support for and commitment to advancing the integration process outlined in the January 18 agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government.… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) January 22, 2026

Separately, French President Emmanuel Macron held calls with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Syrian transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, and Abdi, highlighting Erbil’s role in the negotiations and urging implementation of a January 18 agreement, according to a statement from the French presidency.

The deal, the statement explained, envisages political, administrative, and military integration of the SDF into Syrian state structures while safeguarding civilians and maintaining coordination against ISIS, warning that the ceasefire remains fragile and renewed fighting could threaten detention sites.

Read more: From Syrian prisons to Iraqi provinces: How eastern Syria’s shifts could reignite a cross-border threat