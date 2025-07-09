SDF, AANES meet Syrian President in Damascus under US-French auspices

Shafaq News – Damascus

A delegation from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) arrived in Damascus on Wednesday for a high-level meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, under the supervision of US and French envoys.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the delegation includes SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi, co-chair of the Department of Foreign Relations, Ilham Ahmed, and senior representatives of the Autonomous Administration, Fouza Youssef and Abdul Hamid al-Mahbash.

The talks are being held in the presence of US envoy Thomas Barrack and French chargé D'affaires in Syria, Jean-Baptiste Faivre.

According to a Kurdish political source, the meeting is expected to focus on implementing the terms of the March Agreement signed between Abdi and al-Sharaa, which includes provisions for a decentralized administrative model in Syria and enhanced security coordination with the international coalition against ISIS.

The source added that the United States and France are backing the implementation process, with discussions underway over potential adjustments to the agreement’s timeline and specific Kurdish demands, in coordination with Washington.

The SDF, supported by the United States, controls large areas in northern and eastern Syria, including major energy resources. The force played a key role in the fight against ISIS and was instrumental in the group's territorial defeat in eastern Syria in 2019.