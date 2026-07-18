Iran freezes Islamabad MoU over US attacks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran suspended its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) after renewed US strikes, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced on Saturday.

Speaking to the semi-official Fars News Agency, Gharibabadi accused Washington of breaching the agreement while negotiations were underway, arguing that Iran was now defending itself.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei also stated that Tehran would uphold its obligations only if Washington did the same. The agreement, he added, could not remain binding on one side.

US President Donald Trump had already declared the MoU over on July 8 during a NATO summit in Ankara after renewed disputes with Iran over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies.

Earlier today, the United States struck “military and logistical sites” across central and southern Iran, including areas near Yazd and Ahvaz, while Iran carried out retaliatory attacks on similar US facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, despite the MoU providing for a 60-day halt in hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and negotiations on a final settlement.