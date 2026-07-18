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Kuwait Airways halts flights after Iranian strikes

Kuwait Airways halts flights after Iranian strikes
2026-07-18T07:21:10+00:00

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait Airways temporarily suspended operations at Kuwait International Airport on Saturday following Iranian missile and drone attacks on the country, with most flights rescheduled.

The airline advised passengers affected by the changes to check updated schedules.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity also disclosed that an electricity and water desalination plant was targeted during the Iranian attacks, triggering a fire and damaging several parts of the facility.

No further details were available on whether the incident affected electricity generation or water production.

Earlier today, the United States and Iran exchanged fresh strikes for a seventh consecutive night, with Tehran claiming hits on US forces and facilities across the Gulf, including Kuwait.

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