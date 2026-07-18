Kuwait Airways halts flights after Iranian strikes

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait Airways temporarily suspended operations at Kuwait International Airport on Saturday following Iranian missile and drone attacks on the country, with most flights rescheduled.

The airline advised passengers affected by the changes to check updated schedules.

#kuwait_airways announces to its valued customers the rescheduling of most of its flights due to the temporary suspension of takeoff and landing operations at Kuwait International Airport as a result of hostile missile and drone attacks following the Iranian aggression on… — Kuwait Airways (@KuwaitAirways) July 18, 2026

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity also disclosed that an electricity and water desalination plant was targeted during the Iranian attacks, triggering a fire and damaging several parts of the facility.

No further details were available on whether the incident affected electricity generation or water production.

بيان رقم (20) من وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة بشأن تعرض محطة أخرى للقوى الكهربائية وتقطير المياه للاعتداء.#وزارة_الكهرباء_والماء pic.twitter.com/q9XnRP3za7 — وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة 🇰🇼 (@mew_kwt) July 18, 2026

Earlier today, the United States and Iran exchanged fresh strikes for a seventh consecutive night, with Tehran claiming hits on US forces and facilities across the Gulf, including Kuwait.