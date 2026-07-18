World Cup 2026 final preparations hit by storms and smoke

Shafaq News- Atlanta

Thunderstorms delayed Argentina’s departure from Atlanta before Sunday’s World Cup final against Spain, forcing Lionel Scaloni’s squad to remain at its hotel after airport operations were suspended.

The team, scheduled to travel on Thursday after beating England 2-1 in the semifinal, moved its flight to Friday morning, reducing its preparation time near the final venue.

Spain had already arrived in New Jersey and trained outdoors on Thursday.

Canadian wildfire smoke reduced air quality across New York and northern New Jersey, prompting health alerts from state authorities. The Associated Press quoted emergency physician Dr. Courtney Howard as warning that athletes should not train outdoors when wildfire pollution reaches hazardous levels because intense exercise increases smoke inhalation.

Rain and changing winds were expected to clear much of the smoke before Sunday, with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures near 29°C forecast around kickoff in East Rutherford.

FIFA had not announced any change to the match, scheduled for 10:00 p.m. Baghdad time at New York/ New Jersey Stadium, when Argentina will seek to retain their championship, while Spain pursue their second-ever title.