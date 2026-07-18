Gold steadies in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices hovered around 860,000 IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 862,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 858,000 IQD, unchanged from Thursday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 832,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 828,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 860,000 and 870,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 830,000 and 840,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 915,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 874,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 749,000 IQD.