Gold prices drop in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices edged slightly lower in Baghdad markets, while stabilized in Erbil, hovering around 860,000 IQD per mithqal, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 862,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 858,000 IQD. The same gold had sold for 864,000 IQD on Wednesday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 832,000 IQD, with a buying price of 828,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 860,000 and 870,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold sold for between 830,000 and 840,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 915,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 873,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 749,000 IQD.