Baghdad, Washington to sign landmark deals across key sectors

Shafaq News- Washington/ Baghdad

Iraq and the United States are set to sign the largest package of agreements and memoranda of understanding in the history of bilateral relations on Friday, spanning energy, investment, economy, technology, education, health, security, and infrastructure, an informed government source told Shafaq News.

The signing ceremony will be attended in the American capital by senior officials from both sides and will include announcements of major American companies entering the Iraqi market alongside wide-ranging investment opportunities across multiple sectors. The agreements are also expected to cover development cooperation and private sector empowerment.

PM Al-Zaidi arrived in Washington on Monday at the head of a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, investors, and business figures for a seven-day official visit.

Read more: Al-Zaidi at the White House: A sustainable partnership or continued crisis management?