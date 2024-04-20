PM Al-Sudani returns to Baghdad after concluding his official visit to Washington
Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani returned to the capital, Baghdad, after concluding his official visit to the United States.
According to the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani held a series of meetings, discussions, seminars, dialogues, and other events, as follows:
- Meeting with U.S. President Mr. Joseph Biden
- Receiving Secretary of State Mr. Antony Blinken
- Visit to the Pentagon and meeting with Secretary of Defense Mr. Lloyd Austin
- Receiving the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Mr. Petr Fiala
- Receiving U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Mr. Alejandro Mayorkas
- Receiving United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Mr. Wally Adeyemo
- Attending the signing ceremony of 18 memorandums of understanding in energy, economy, oil sector development, and the pharmaceutical industry
- Receiving several members of the United States House of Representatives from both the Republican and Democratic parties
- Receiving the United States Congressman, Mr. Seth Moulton
- Receiving U.S. Senator Mr. Tim Kaine from the Democratic Party
- Receiving U.S. Senator Mr. Lindsey Graham from the Republican Party
- Receiving several former U.S. Ambassadors who served in Iraq
- Receiving the President of the U.S. Wheat Associates, Mr. Vince Peterson.
- Receiving a delegation from J.P. Morgan
- Receiving the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GE Vernova for energy technology, Mr. Scott Strazik
- Receiving a delegation from Stellar Energy, an American company
- Receiving a delegation from General Dynamics, an American company
- Receiving a delegation from Baker Hughes, an American company
- Receiving a delegation from Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of F16 aircraft
- Receiving the President and CEO of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions, Mr. Ken West
- Receiving Mr. Jay Ibrahim, President of KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions in Houston
- Meeting with major American oil and gas companies in a workshop in Houston
- Meeting with a group of Iraqi businessmen in the state of Michigan, USA
- Receiving a delegation from the Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy in Houston
- Meeting with representatives of research centers specialized in Iraq and Middle East affairs in Washington DC
- Dialogue at the Atlantic Council in the U.S. capital, Washington DC
- Seminar at Johns Hopkins University Center in Washington DC
- Meeting with a group of the Iraqi community in the U.S. capital, Washington DC
- Meeting with a group of the Iraqi community in Houston, Texas.
- Meeting with a large crowd from the Iraqi community at the Islamic Center in Michigan, USA
- Meeting with a group from the Iraqi Chaldean Center in Michigan, USA
- Attending a ceremony of receiving an ancient artifact dating back to the Sumerian civilization (2900-3000 B.C.) from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York
- Receiving the family of American citizen Kayla Mueller who was kidnapped by ISIS terrorist gangs in Aleppo, Syria in 2013, and was killed in 2015
- Meeting with representatives and correspondents from several Western media outlets in Washington
- Interview with CNN network
- Interview with The Washington Post
- Interview with Al-Monitor
- Visiting the Iraqi Embassy in Washington, and meeting with its staff
- Interview with PBS
- Interview with Wall Street Journal