PM Al-Sudani returns to Baghdad after concluding his official visit to Washington

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani returned to the capital, Baghdad, after concluding his official visit to the United States.

According to the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani held a series of meetings, discussions, seminars, dialogues, and other events, as follows:

- Meeting with U.S. President Mr. Joseph Biden

- Receiving Secretary of State Mr. Antony Blinken

- Visit to the Pentagon and meeting with Secretary of Defense Mr. Lloyd Austin

- Receiving the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Mr. Petr Fiala

- Receiving U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Mr. Alejandro Mayorkas

- Receiving United States Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Mr. Wally Adeyemo

- Attending the signing ceremony of 18 memorandums of understanding in energy, economy, oil sector development, and the pharmaceutical industry

- Receiving several members of the United States House of Representatives from both the Republican and Democratic parties

- Receiving the United States Congressman, Mr. Seth Moulton

- Receiving U.S. Senator Mr. Tim Kaine from the Democratic Party

- Receiving U.S. Senator Mr. Lindsey Graham from the Republican Party

- Receiving several former U.S. Ambassadors who served in Iraq

- Receiving the President of the U.S. Wheat Associates, Mr. Vince Peterson.

- Receiving a delegation from J.P. Morgan

- Receiving the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GE Vernova for energy technology, Mr. Scott Strazik

- Receiving a delegation from Stellar Energy, an American company

- Receiving a delegation from General Dynamics, an American company

- Receiving a delegation from Baker Hughes, an American company

- Receiving a delegation from Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of F16 aircraft

- Receiving the President and CEO of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions, Mr. Ken West

- Receiving Mr. Jay Ibrahim, President of KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions in Houston

- Meeting with major American oil and gas companies in a workshop in Houston

- Meeting with a group of Iraqi businessmen in the state of Michigan, USA

- Receiving a delegation from the Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy in Houston

- Meeting with representatives of research centers specialized in Iraq and Middle East affairs in Washington DC

- Dialogue at the Atlantic Council in the U.S. capital, Washington DC

- Seminar at Johns Hopkins University Center in Washington DC

- Meeting with a group of the Iraqi community in the U.S. capital, Washington DC

- Meeting with a group of the Iraqi community in Houston, Texas.

- Meeting with a large crowd from the Iraqi community at the Islamic Center in Michigan, USA

- Meeting with a group from the Iraqi Chaldean Center in Michigan, USA

- Attending a ceremony of receiving an ancient artifact dating back to the Sumerian civilization (2900-3000 B.C.) from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York

- Receiving the family of American citizen Kayla Mueller who was kidnapped by ISIS terrorist gangs in Aleppo, Syria in 2013, and was killed in 2015

- Meeting with representatives and correspondents from several Western media outlets in Washington

- Interview with CNN network

- Interview with The Washington Post

- Interview with Al-Monitor

- Visiting the Iraqi Embassy in Washington, and meeting with its staff

- Interview with PBS

- Interview with Wall Street Journal